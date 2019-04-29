Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” immigration policy was an “effective” initiative, but it ended after the public lost trust in the government.

“I think when you lose the public trust in a law enforcement initiative, and you have to recalibrate at the presidential level ― that means that wasn’t successful,” McAleenan said. “The enforcement of the law against parents who violated our border laws and brought children with them ... was effective. But it didn’t work in the sense that we lost the public trust in the implementation of that initiative. And I agreed with the president’s decision to stop it.”

Does acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan have any regrets about enforcing the “zero tolerance policy,” which resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their parents? https://t.co/DnACxhqcKU pic.twitter.com/hHc4pLVRFd — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 28, 2019

He didn’t discuss what the trauma of separation and detention could have on families, many of whom were seeking political asylum and fleeing violence.

McAleenan took over as acting secretary after former chief Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to resign earlier this month. Prior to being tapped as an interim leader, he served as the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and was tasked with implementing the White House’s “zero tolerance” policy.

Nielsen received the brunt of Trump’s dissatisfaction about the handling of his immigration policies. He finally asked for her resignation when she rebuffed his efforts to close ports of entry with Mexico. Shortly after her resignation, Trump tweeted:

....Mexico must apprehend all illegals and not let them make the long march up to the United States, or we will have no other choice than to Close the Border and/or institute Tariffs. Our Country is FULL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2019

Trump has continued to take a hard line when it comes to migrants seeking refuge and asylum in the U.S. He has replaced many of his top immigration officials and alluded that he may reinstate the unpopular family separation policy. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the White House was considering even harsher measures.

On Sunday, McAleenan said any policy along the border could be both strict and responsible.