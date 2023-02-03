Silk Now Claims A 'Bio Weapon' Sprayed Into The Air Killed Her Sister Diamond

Former President Donald Trump’s extremely right-wing podcasting supporter Rochelle “Silk” Richardson has come up with yet another conspiracy-theory death cause for her late sister, Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway.

Richardson indicated on her podcast Wednesday that it was likely a mysterious “bio weapon” sprayed “into the air.”

Advertisement

Hardaway, 51, died last month of a heart attack due to heart disease, according to her death certificate. She was not suffering from COVID-19 at the time, as many had speculated online. Both sisters were known to be anti-vaxxers.

Silk described the death of her sister on her latest podcast — her first one without Diamond — as “God’s plan,” but “suddenly and unexpected.” Hardaway was “happy” before her death, and “it just happened suddenly,” Richardson said.

At a memorial service in Fayetteville, North Carolina, late last month, Richardson suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccine caused her sister’s death.

“Don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist, because I saw it happen,” she said at the service. Richardson recounted that Hardaway said “I can’t breathe” after returning home from a party. Richardson said she performed CPR on her sister as they waited for emergency services.

Advertisement

“I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly,” Silk recounted. “I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and give some answers to why people are falling dead suddenly.”

Silk speculated that Diamond had been killed by vaccine “shedding” — somehow becoming infected with live particles of the vaccine shed by those who received a vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized that none of the coronavirus vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.

On her podcast Wednesday, Richardson she was “unable to say directly ... if my sister was vaxxed or not” — citing “legal purposes.”

“But I can ask you a question: If you knew that the vaccine, the thing that they call a vaccine, was a bio weapon, would you take it?”

But it doesn’t “matter if we’re vaxxed or not, because when you’re talking about a bio weapon that’s engineered and created to affect all of us ... it don’t matter,” she added.

Advertisement

“Are we being poisoned through our food ... are we being poisoned through the air?” she then asked.

“On the last show that Diamond was on, she was concerned about something being sprayed in the air,” Silk said. “And I agreed with her; it was something being sprayed in the air, and now my sister is dead today.”

Silk added: “Why are people falling dead, and why ain’t nobody talking about it?”

Silk said on her podcast Thursday that she would be able to discuss her various theories in more depth in the near future.

Trump attended Diamond’s memorial service last month in North Carolina and spoke at length, but when he said that while he admired her, he added that he really “didn’t know” her sister — even though they were a high-profile pair known as Diamond and Silk and they constantly extolled Trump on their podcast.

“I’m serious, I thought I knew them both. I didn’t,” Trump said. “I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic,” he added.

Silk talks about her latest theory in her podcast below, beginning at 7:20: