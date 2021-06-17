The Boss Is Back: Diana Ross Is Releasing Her First New Album In 15 Years

Reminder: The music industry is still Diana Ross’ house, and she still lives here. The past 15 years have just been an extended vacation, OK?

The legendary singer has announced the arrival of her 25th studio album, “Thank You” ― her first record since 2006′s “I Love You” and her first album of original material in 22 years.

Recorded entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown, the 13-track album will be released on Sept. 10, but Ross has blessed us all with the upbeat and supremely joyful title track, which is now available for streaming.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Ross said in a statement on Thursday. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice, you hear my heart.”

The accompanying video for “Thank You” highlights moments from Ross’ performances and music videos throughout her illustrious career alongside footage of people dancing to the infectious beat.

“We survived the highs and lows / Sometimes that’s how life goes / But together I know we’ll make it,” she sings on the track. “I wouldn’t change a single day / No one else makes me feel that way / I know you take care of my heart and never break it.”

Ross co-wrote all the songs on “Thank You” with some help from a roster of impressive collaborators, including Tayla Parx, Spike Stent, Jimmy Naples and go-to-producer of the moment Jack Antonoff — whose fingers are all over certain other quarantine albums.

After all these years, Ross is still, of course, the music industry’s supreme, selling over 100 million records worldwide as both as a member of the Motown group The Supremes and as a solo artist. While she hasn’t released new music in quite some time, Ross hasn’t shied away from appearing onstage in recent years, performing a medley of her greatest hits at the Grammy Awards in 2019 in celebration of her 75th birthday.

Listen to “Thank You” below.