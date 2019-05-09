If you’re in the market for genuine, unfiltered fashion content, look no further than Diane Keaton’s Instagram account.

There’s no denying the actress is one of Hollywood’s most notable fashion icons, known for her signature menswear-inspired style. Since the 1970s, Keaton has been wearing different variations of the same styles, showing us all that women can certainly wear the pants (and a great hat).

More recently, the “Poms” star has become increasingly adventurous with her outfit choices, opting for oversized or exaggerated silhouettes and even ditching her typical black and white palette for bold colors. Lucky for us, she’s documented all her fashion experimentation on Instagram, sharing “outfit of the day” photos accompanied by some very enthusiastic captions ― they’re always written in ALL CAPS ― about the clothes she’s wearing.

In a world where influencers and celebrities are editing and filtering their photos into oblivion, Keaton’s account feels honestly refreshing. And her more than 918,000 followers are clearly loving it.

For example, Keaton posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of ultra-wide-leg jeans in April that prompted over 2,700 comments and over 110,000 likes.

“REGARDING THESE PANTS: THIS IS SERIOUSLY TRUE. I WORE THEM ON THE PLANE. I WORE THEM IN THE HOTEL DUPONT. I WORE THEM IN THE DELAWARE ART MUSEUM. I WORE THEM ON A LONG WALK THROUGH THE WILMINGTON STREETS. I’M WEARING THEM ON THE TRAIN TO NYC,” Keaton captioned the image. “I’VE NEVER RECEIVED MORE COMPLIMENTS ON ANYTHING I’VE EVER WORN IN MY ENTIRE LIFE.”

Among those who gave her compliments were actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Debra Messing and Kate Hudson.

“DIANE—you are the bomb! Who makes them? The pockets?!?” wrote Messing, while Ross called Keaton her hero.

In case you were wondering, Keaton revealed in a separate post that the pants were by Maison Margiela and called them “THE BOMB!”