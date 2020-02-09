Diane Keaton And Keanu Reeves' Flirtatious Oscars Banter Deserves Its Own Rom-Com

As the two actors presented the Best Original Screenplay Oscar to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for “Parasite,” their playfully flirtatious banter had viewers buzzing.

“It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie ‘Something’s Gotta Give.’ Remember me?” Keaton asked. “Lots of laughing and crying. I mean, let’s be frank ― we had good times.”

Reeves appeared to be flummoxed as he responded, “It was amazing! Good times! You and Jack [Nicholson].”

“I wouldn’t go that far,” Keaton cheekily replied.

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win Best Original Screenplay for @ParasiteMovie pic.twitter.com/Rf6f8a929Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The palpable tension can be traced appropriately back to the 2003 romantic comedy, in which Keaton plays Erica Barry, a playwright and divorcee who falls for a younger doctor named Julian Mercer (Reeves). By the end of the film, however, Erica chooses music mogul Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson).

The reunion concluded with Keaton nearly dropping the envelope before announcing the winner. Some Twitter users compared the moment to the infamous 2017 Oscars Best Picture mix-up that prompted Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty to declare “La La Land” the winner instead of “Moonlight.”

“Something’s Gotta Give” screenwriter Nancy Meyers documented the moment for posterity on Instagram, suggesting that maybe, just maybe, Keaton and Reeves’ characters stayed together after all.

Reeves will return to the big screen in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” due out this summer. Keaton is attached to the upcoming romantic comedy “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” co-starring Jeremy Irons.