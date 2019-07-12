Diane Keaton Says She Hasn't Been On A Date In 35 Years. Here's Why.

Diane Keaton spilled the truth about why she’s perfectly happy being single.

In an interview with InStyle posted Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress answered a question about whether men ask her out with: “Never. All right? Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates.”

The outlet also asked Keaton if she wanted to be on a date. “I have a lot of male friends,” the “Annie Hall” star said. “I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”

Keaton has previously had relationships with Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, but she said in May that she’s remained single because she’s an “oddball.”

“I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life,” she told People. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t.”

Keaton adopted a daughter in 1996 and a son in 2001.