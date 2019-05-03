Diane Keaton has a quirky theory about why’s she never been married ― she thinks she’s “an oddball.”

“I think that I’m strange,” the actress said in a recent interview with People, later telling the magazine that there’s “something missing in me,” like a “nurturing” quality that a husband might like.

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” the 73-year-old, who said she’s the “only one in her generation” to have “been a single woman all her life.”

Keaton added, “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”

Though the actress dated many men over the years, she admitted she might have sought out the wrong kind of partner.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images Keaton attends the premiere of "Poms" on May 1 in Los Angeles.

“When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people,” she said.

“I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you’re both doing the same job, it’s not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy,” she added.

Keaton has two children, a 23-year-old daughter named Dexter and an 18-year-old son called Duke.

Though the actress told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2018 that her sex life is “gone” (“I don’t participate in that,” she said), she noted she still has crushes.

Keaton said she finds Coldplay frontman Chris Martin “gorgeous,” even though she didn’t recognize him when she first spotted him at a party.