12 Candid Quotes About Motherhood From Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger is learning the ropes of parenthood.

The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter whose name she has chosen not to reveal, in November 2018. Her partner, Norman Reedus, also has a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Since giving birth, Kruger has been very open about the experience of raising her baby girl. In honor of the actress’s birthday, here are 12 quotes about motherhood from Kruger.

On Becoming A Mother At 42

“For a long time, the desire for a child didn’t preoccupy me. I had my ways. I was fine without one. In short, I didn’t feel absolutely ready. Life ensured my daughter arrived at the right time. It was a surprise, and she is beautiful.”

On Holidays With A Newborn

“It’s already chaotic in the house. I don’t think it could get any worse. It’s a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It’s been a wonderful year. I’m just looking forward to having my own little family and be together and have takeout because I don’t think I can step away to cook.”

On Shifting Priorities

“I worked during my pregnancy and when I finally stopped, I felt serenity. I didn’t feel silly missing a role. Today, only my daughter counts. Not sleeping for 24 hours doesn’t matter to me. Traveling with suitcases and suitcases and more suitcases doesn’t bother me at all because, for the moment, she is well. ... I’ve chosen to give myself a break of six months to enjoy her.”

On The First Months Of Parenthood

“She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now.”

On Waiting To Become A Mom

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish. But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

On Co-Parenting

“He’s so calm and he teaches me a lot because he’s done it before. There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

On Her Daughter’s Half-Brother

“He’s great! You know 19 years is a big gap so he’s really like stepping up to be this protective big brother.”

On Work/Life Balance

“I waited a long time to have a baby and I feel like I was so ready for this. I’d made my career, I have been working since I was 15 years old and I just feel that it is time to stop and smell the roses. I want to be there and I am excited to go back to work, but I haven’t missed it for one day, you know. I am really enjoying being home. I mean, it’s not downtime because it is full-on ― and actually, going to work sounds like going on vacation. But every day is different and in the first year there are so many changes ― I just want to be there.”

On Protecting Her Daughter’s Privacy

“Well, first and above all, it’s safety. We have ‘The Walking Dead’ empire, which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it. We had a couple incidences before her arrival that were not so fun to deal with, and so my main concern’s her safety. And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children.”

On Her Baby’s Personality

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude. ... [Still,] it’s fun to have a girl, I will say.”

On Traveling For Work Without Her Daughter

“I have slept more in the last 48 hours than I have in the past six months. It’s been amazing! It took a lot of planning, my boyfriend is at home so he is taking care of the baby, and I have a nanny who thankfully is very reliable ― plus I have only been gone for two nights. But it’s been totally amazing!”

