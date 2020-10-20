Chuck Schumer Says He Had 'Long And Serious Talk' With Dianne Feinstein

“I disagree strongly with Sen. Feinstein that that set of hearings was one of the best or was even acceptable,” Porter said in an interview with HuffPost last week. “I think Amy Coney Barrett did not answer basic questions about her beliefs and stonewalled repeatedly. We got many fewer direct answers than we have out of most Supreme Court hearings.”

Feinstein declined to answer questions about her conversation with Schumer and the criticism from progressives on Tuesday.

“Thank you very much,” the senator told HuffPost before walking into an elevator.

Feinstein is in line to take charge of the Judiciary Committee as chairwoman if Democrats win control of the Senate next year. The 87-year-old senator, who is serving her fifth term in the upper chamber, has faced questions from her colleagues about her ability to lead her party through the high-stakes Supreme Court battle and future judicial fights.

Republican leaders on Tuesday cited Feinstein’s comments from last week praising Graham’s handling of the hearings as further evidence why Barrett should be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“She was very impressed with the nominee and thought that the hearing was conducted in a very fair and balanced way. I agree with her on that point. I think she’s absolutely right,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters.

Other GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee defended Feinstein, criticizing liberals for attacking a senator who they say was merely being civil to a member of the opposing party.

“She’s such an outstanding legislator. It’s totally unjustified,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who is the second oldest sitting member of the Senate. “She’s only three months older than I am. And I haven’t announced that I’m not running for reelection.”

“They didn’t lay a glove on the judge so they’re showing their frustration on people like Sen. Feinstein,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) added of the backlash.

Graham, meanwhile, said he was “shocked and sad” to hear of the attacks on his fellow committee member.

“For some people, it’s not whether you agree with them, you have to hate the people they hate,” Graham said. “I feel terrible for her. She’s a good person.”