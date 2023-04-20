What's Hot

Politicssenate Democratic PartyDianne Feinstein

'Countless' Lawmakers Privately Say Dianne Feinstein Should Resign, Democratic Rep Says

"I’m tired of serving with people who say one thing privately and refuse to say the same thing publicly," said Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.).
Marita Vlachou

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) on Wednesday said “countless” congressional lawmakers have privately said ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should resign but are afraid to say it out loud as Democrats struggle with her continued absence.

“We have a crisis of honesty in Congress, I think that’s fair to say,” Phillips told NBC’s “Meet The Press.” “And I’m tired of serving with people who say one thing privately and refuse to say the same thing publicly.”

Phillips was among the first Democrats to say that Feinstein, who has been away from Washington for months as she recovers from shingles, should step down. Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized for two weeks in February. She said she will come back to the Senate once her doctors approve.

Last week, she requested that she be temporarily replaced on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, but Republicans blocked the effort. Feinstein’s absence is delaying approval of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, which GOP leaders say is OK with them.

Phillips also took issue with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) comments that the growing calls for Feinstein to step down were sexist and politically motivated.

“This is not about sexism, or about a man or woman,” Phillips said. “It’s about general competency. It’s not about being a Democrat or Republican. It’s about doing the right thing. And I’m disappointed frankly, in that comment. I think it’s unfair.”

Feinstein is not seeking reelection, but has said she intends to serve out her term, which ends in January 2025. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has said he would appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s seat if she retires early.

Phillips also said would like to see competition against Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. While he acknowledged Biden’s accomplishments, he told NBC’s Kristen Welker “nobody in this country, in particular, should be anointed as our next president.”

Biden has signaled he intends to run, but hasn’t formally announced a campaign.

“Competition is good and I think it’s time for a new generation to at least share the stage if not take it,” Phillips said.

