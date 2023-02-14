Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that she won’t run for reelection in 2024, signaling an end to her more than 30 years in the Senate.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” she said in a statement.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts,” Feinstein continued.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems,” added the California senator. “That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) will not run for reelection in 2024. Tom Williams via Getty Images

Her planned retirement is not particularly surprising. She’s 89, and two Democratic members of Congress have already said they plan to run for her seat, Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has also hinted she may throw her hat into the Senate race.

“Senator Feinstein broke innumerable glass ceilings and her work has impacted the lives of millions of Americans – and especially Californians – forever. Dianne Feinstein was, and will remain, a California and an American institution,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “Over the coming months, I know Dianne will continue to fiercely advocate for women’s rights in all aspects of life and unwaveringly represent the people of California.”

As for the upcoming race to fill Feinstein’s seat, Schumer said he is confident it will remain in Democrats’ hands. He noted how much has changed for women in politics since she entered public office, and how she helped blaze trails.