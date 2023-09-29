Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Dianne Feinstein

Earlier this morning, we lost a giant in the Senate.

Senator Dianne Feinstein was one of the most amazing people who ever graced the Senate, who ever graced the country.

She had so many amazing, wonderful qualities wrapped up in one incredible human being: she was smart, she was strong, she was brave, she was compassionate.

But maybe the trait that stood out most of all was her amazing integrity. Her integrity was a diamond. Her integrity shone like a beacon across the Senate and across the country for all to see and hopefully emulate. ...

Our nation will be forever thankful to Senator Feinstein for the accomplishments she fought for.

I, too, am personally indebted to Dianne, not just as a colleague which of course I am in so many ways as a colleague, but as a friend, and as a father of two daughters.

Dianne’s work extended far beyond the United States Senate floor, as she gave a voice, a platform for women throughout the country for decades. Dianne didn’t just push down doors that were closed for women, she held open them for generations of women after her to follow.

She gave a voice, a platform, a model for women across the country who aspire to roles in leadership, in public service, who want to leave their own mark on the world and who want to make this country a better place for others.

Today, there are 24 women serving in this chamber, and every one of them would admit they stand on Dianne’s shoulders. Dianne’s impact extended far beyond the Senate floor, and far beyond politics itself.

So today, we grieve. We look at that desk and we know what we have lost.

But we also give thanks. Thanks that someone so rarefied, so brave, so graceful served in this chamber for so many years.

In closing, let me just say this:

The sign of a leader is someone who dedicates the whole of their spirit for a cause greater than themselves.

The sign of a hero is someone who fights for others, who endures for others, no matter the cost, no matter the odds.

And the sign of a friend is someone who stands by your side, to fight the good fight, on the good days and on the bad.

Dianne Feinstein was all of this and more: a friend, a hero for so many, a leader who changed the nature of the Senate, and who changed the fabric of the nation, America for the better.

As the nation mourns this tremendous loss we are comforted in knowing how many mountains Dianne moved, how many lives she impacted, how many glass ceilings she shattered along the way.

America ― America ― is a better place because of Senator Dianne Feinstein.