Feinstein Demands Barr Hand Over Whistleblower Report: This Is 'Unacceptable'

His board membership ― which began in 2014 and ended in April ― has been a matter of public record for years. His membership overlapped with his father’s tenure as vice president, during which time the elder Biden pushed for the ouster of Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s former prosecutor-general, who was helming a corruption probe into Burisma.

According to the Times, during the last year of President Barack Obama’s administration, Biden “threatened to withhold $1 billion in United States loan guarantees if Ukraine’s leaders did not dismiss the country’s top prosecutor, who had been accused of turning a blind eye to corruption in his own office and among the political elite.”

No evidence has emerged, however, that Biden was aware of the Burisma investigation, and Giuliani’s theory remains unfounded.