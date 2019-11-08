Dick Cheney Pulls A Dick Move On Christian Bale Over Movie Role

Former Vice President Dick Cheney lived up to his reputation as one of the surliest politicians around with a savage critique of Christian Bale’s on-screen portrayal of him.

“Strangely enough it was through my son’s school. One of the moms was at a party that [Cheney] was at, and she said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seeing Christian tomorrow, you have anything to say to him?’” Bale told Yahoo Entertainment. “And he said, ‘Tell him he’s a dick.’”

“I went, ’Oh, at least he’s got a sense of humor,” Bale said. “And she said, ‘No, there was no humor to it whatsoever.’”

Bale made Cheney appear utterly unlikeable in the 2018 film “Vice.” He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for the part, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, but lost to Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Bale’s not sure Cheney even saw the film. Maybe he just viewed the actor’s Golden Globe acceptance speech. When accepting the award, Bale said: “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

Bale appears opposite Matt Damon in the film, “Ford v. Ferrari,” which opens on Nov. 15.