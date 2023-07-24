Dick Durbin Announces He Tested Positive For COVID For Third Time In A Year

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday announced he “unfortunately” tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s positive result is the third time the Democrat has contracted the virus in a year.

Durbin, 78, said he will be staying at home until his doctor clears him.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, I’ll quarantine at home and follow the advice of my doctor while I work remotely,” he wrote on Twitter.

Durbin had previously tested positive in March, and prior to that last July.

Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I'm disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate's NDAA this week in Washington.

“I’m disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate’s NDAA this week in Washington,” he added in reference to the National Defense Authorization Act that is set to be taken up in the Senate this week before the August recess.

The bill has already passed in the House with some controversial amendments pushed by GOP hardliners, which the White House called out for “hijacking a bipartisan bill.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of last week COVID indicators, “including emergency department visits, test positivity, and wastewater levels, have begun to show small increases nationally.” The agency also noted COVID deaths have “leveled off” following a period of steady decline.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said she expects three viruses to be circulating in the U.S. this winter: “COVID, of course, flu and RSV.”

