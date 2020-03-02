Dick Van Dyke Hams It Up At Bernie Sanders Rally, Crowd Chants 'We Love Dick'

Dick Van Dyke took the stage at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders over the weekend, hamming it up for a crowd that at one point broke into a chant of “We love Dick!”

Alongside performances by Public Enemy and comedian Sarah Silverman, Van Dyke spoke in support of the Vermont senator on Sunday, two days before the crucial Super Tuesday primaries when 14 states vote.

Dick Van Dyke: "I never saw Bernie as a career politician. I just saw him as a patriot who worked hard" pic.twitter.com/UB9C2arWrV — Andrew Beale (@iambeale) March 2, 2020

Van Dyke delivered some introductions, broke into some dance moves and serenaded the crowd with a “Bye, Bye Birdie”-inspired tune about Sanders:

“We love you, Bernie. Yes we do. We love you Bernie, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue. Oh Bernie, we love you.”

Dick Van Dyke winning all the hearts #BernieinLA pic.twitter.com/9sJh1eqa4Z — Neoliberalismo Tear-Drinker (@Mister_3am) March 2, 2020

The 94-year-old legendary actor also joked about his age, saying: “I am what’s left of Dick Van Dyke.”

At one point, Van Dyke “lost his train of thought” on stage, but the crowd covered for him with chants of “We love Dick!” according to a Sanders supporter who was present.

Thousands of Bernie supporters chanting, “we love dick!”. Dick Van Dyke will make an amazing and youthful VP. #BernieInCA #bernieinLA #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/S9KrvnDj80 — Andrew Soto (@andrew_sotoo) March 2, 2020

Van Dyke formally endorsed Sanders last month, saying in a now-viral video that he’s a “very enthusiastic” supporter.

“I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please,” Van Dyke says in the video message.