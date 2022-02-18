He’s still singing and dancing! (Watch the video below.)

The “Mary Poppins” star and ’60s sitcom giant cut a rug with his wife, Arlene Silver, and helped her perform a cover of “Everybody Loves a Lover” in a viral duet shared to his Instagram this week.

Van Dyke starts the clip in a chair but turns up the energy on his feet as the number heats up.

He shows off his still-sharp comic chops, too.

According to IMDb, Van Dyke has a movie in the works called “Capture the Flag,” about a group of elderly veterans.

His last major film appearance was in the 2018 reboot of “Mary Poppins.”