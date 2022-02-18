Even at age 96, Dick Van Dyke is “as lucky as lucky can be.”
He’s still singing and dancing! (Watch the video below.)
The “Mary Poppins” star and ’60s sitcom giant cut a rug with his wife, Arlene Silver, and helped her perform a cover of “Everybody Loves a Lover” in a viral duet shared to his Instagram this week.
Van Dyke starts the clip in a chair but turns up the energy on his feet as the number heats up.
He shows off his still-sharp comic chops, too.
According to IMDb, Van Dyke has a movie in the works called “Capture the Flag,” about a group of elderly veterans.
His last major film appearance was in the 2018 reboot of “Mary Poppins.”
But as he showed with Arlene and her band the Vantastix, he’ll be a song and dance man forever.