Dick Van Dyke Shows Off New Hobby He Picked Up At 97

Dick Van Dyke is still plucky.

The 97-year-old “Mary Poppins” star on Monday shared video of him learning to play the ukulele. (Watch the video below.)

“Where’s the F?” Van Dyke asks as he strums away in the Instagram video.

The song-and-dance legend encouraged viewers to branch out from the ordinary.

“It’s never too late to start something new,” he wrote.

Van Dyke has walked that talk before, appearing on “The Masked Singer” in February to shock some fans who “thought I was dead,” he said.

In March the “Diagnosis: Murder” alum brushed off a car accident that left his face bloodied. He required stitches on his mouth.

“The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it made me a little dumber,” he joked.

Perhaps Van Dyke was inspired to learn the ukulele by silent film comedy legend Buster Keaton.

He described meeting Keaton in the 1960s during a 2009 interview. Van Dyke was already starring on his own sitcom at the time.

“He lived out in Woodland Hills on a little quarter of an acre,” Van Dyke said. “And I called his wife. I went on a Sunday, and was sitting there talking. And Buster’s walking around the house outside, looking in the windows. And I said, ‘Is he gonna come in?’”