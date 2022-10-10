Dicker The Kicker Hits Winning Field Goal And Eagles Chant His Name In NFL Debut

Dicker the Kicker made a name for himself on Sunday.

Cameron Dicker, who was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad last week, kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left to give the Eagles a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in his NFL debut.

And Merrill's call on Cameron Dicker's eventual game-winner pic.twitter.com/Fh22UXtcdT — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 9, 2022

Players in the locker room chanted his nickname, “Dicker the Kicker,” Philadelphiaeagles.com reported.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts used it in a postgame interview too. “Dicker the Kicker from UT. How about that?” he said of the undrafted University of Texas star.

What a week for former @LTHSCavFootball & @TexasFootball standout @CameronDicker!



Signed to the @Eagles practice squad Tuesday. Gets 1st NFL start Sunday and hits 23-yard game-winner to help Philly improve to 5-0.@JalenHurts (Bama): "Dicker the Kicker from UT. How 'bout that?" pic.twitter.com/QbRoWQ0Rad — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) October 10, 2022

Dicker (no relation to this reporter but I’ll claim him as a long-lost cousin this one time) said the first person to use the obvious ― and catchy! ― moniker was his seventh grade science teacher, Mr. Gonzalez.

Cameron Dicker says he got the “Dicker The Kicker” nickname in 7th grade. pic.twitter.com/Ikd3G5uw3e — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 9, 2022

Dicker got picked up by the Eagles when starting kicker Jake Elliott hurt his ankle. The rookie was elevated to the game roster on Saturday. And he kicked like an old pro on Sunday, making both of his extra points plus a 42-yard field goal in addition to the eventual game winner. (The Cardinals’ Matt Ammendola missed a late, 43-yard field goal attempt.)

Dicker’s preparation for the kick was “normal,” he said.

“Same thing as going out there on a normal kick,” Dicker the Kicker said. “Just run out and go make it.”