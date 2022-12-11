Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl Named After Him

Sean "Diddy" Combs welcomed a new baby girl on Dec. 10. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is expanding his family.

On Saturday, the iconic hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new baby girl, who is named after him, on Twitter and his Instagram Story.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted, before shouting out his mom and other children. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

While Diddy, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs last year, has not shared the identity of the baby’s mother at this time, he’s last been romantically linked with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has not appeared visibly pregnant in any recent social media posts, causing massive confusion among fans on social media.

The Bad Boy boss is already a father to six children, including Quincy Taylor Brown, Christian “King” Combs, and twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs, with his late ex Kim Porter. He also shares Justin Dior Combs with Misa Hylton, and Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman.

According to reports from TMZ, a source close to Diddy said that the baby was born in October.

However, it is unclear if he is the father or grandfather.

During an appearance on Revolt TV’s talk show, “Caresha, Please,” in June, Diddy confirmed that he and Yung Miami were dating during a spicy and unfiltered conversation.

“We date. We’re dating,” he said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

However, after Yung Miami pressed him about how he would define their connection, the 53-year-old billionaire went on to declare himself “single,” “dating” and “just taking [his] time at life.”

In September, Yung Miami echoed similar thoughts about her relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, telling XXL Magazine, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing,” she continued.

Last year, the Grammy-winning artist got candid about growing closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic after Porter’s death.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” he told iconic producer Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala.