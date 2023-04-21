Diddy Confuses The Hell Out Of James Corden With One Of His Lyrics

Rapper-turned-media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” and left “The Late Late Show” host scratching his head.

After the pair rapped Diddy’s 2001 hit “Diddy” together, Corden pointed out a discrepancy with the lyrics:

“The thing with that song, it goes, ‘It’s Diddy,’ and the chorus goes, ‘The D, the I, the D, the D, the Y, the D, the I, the D,’ which is Diddydid.”

Corden, who’d earlier talked with Diddy about the multiple monikers he’s used over the years, sought an explanation.

But he didn’t get one in the segment that aired Thursday, ahead of Corden’s final week hosting the show.

Diddy claimed “you don’t have to say the rest of it” and later suggested they were “silent letters” at the end.

“Hold on, I can’t…” Corden joked. “Yeah, but it’s not. It’s Diddydid.”

Watch the video here: