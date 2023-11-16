Cassie Says Diddy Threatened To Blow Up Kid Cudi’s Car Before It Exploded In His Driveway

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly threatened to blow up rapper Kid Cudi’s car shortly before a vehicle exploded in his driveway in 2012, according to a shocking legal complaint filed by singer Cassie that alleges she suffered a decade of abuse from Diddy.

Cassie, an R&B singer who dated Diddy for years, accused the music magnate of rape and physical abuse in a detailed complaint filed in New York on Thursday. The federal suit claims Diddy forced Cassie to have sex with male sex workers as he watched, raped her after their breakup and regularly beat her.

As part of her claim, Cassie (Casandra Ventura) alleged Diddy was furious after she began dating Kid Cudi in 2012.

“In February 2012 … Mr. Combs told Ms. Ventura that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened,” the complaint says. “Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”

“Mr. Ventura was terrified, as she began to fully comprehend what Mr. Combs was both willing and able to do to those he believed had slighted him,” according to the lawsuit.

The singer Cassie claims in her lawsuit that Diddy was furious when she began dating the rapper Kid Cudi (right). Johnny Nunez via Getty Images; Associated Press

Kid Cudi confirmed the account in a statement to The New York Times.

“This is all true,” the rapper said through a spokeswoman.

A representative of Kid Cudi did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Diddy has “vehemently” denied the allegations through his attorney. The lawyer, Ben Brafman, claims Cassie demanded that Diddy pay her $30 million or she would write a “damaging book about their relationship.”