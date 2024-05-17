Brutal Surveillance Video Shows Diddy Assaulting Cassie Ventura

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN on Friday shows Sean “Diddy” Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, corroborating details from a since-settled lawsuit she filed against the rapper late last year.

The footage shows the singer-songwriter quickly walking down a hallway in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel Century City in Los Angeles, carrying a purse and small duffel bag. Combs is then seen running down the hallway after her, wearing nothing but socks and a towel around his waist.

Advertisement

The rapper ― who’s now facing sexual abuse allegations from numerous women ― finds Ventura at the floor’s elevator lobby, grabs her by the back of her neck and throws her to the ground. He kicks her, takes her bags and kicks her again before grabbing her by the sweatshirt and dragging her back toward the hallway.

Combs walks back to the hotel room with Ventura’s bags while she picks up a hotel phone by the elevators. He then returns to Ventura and appears to shove her in a corner, before throwing an object at her off-camera.

You can watch the highly disturbing footage on CNN.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Met Gala in 2018. John Shearer via Getty Images

Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told CNN, “gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Advertisement

Ventura, whose on-again-off-again relationship with Combs started in the early 2000s when she was 19 and he was 37, settled her lawsuit against him one day after she filed it last November. In the suit, she accused him of repeated physical and sexual abuse over the course of more than a decade.

Combs “vehemently” denied the allegations, his attorney, Ben Brafman, said at the time. Upon settling, Brafman said the undisclosed agreement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” on Combs’ part.

Brafman did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the footage published by CNN.

Since Ventura went public with her allegations, numerous other women have forward with similar accusations against Combs, who has denied all of them.

Homeland Security agents raided multiple properties linked to the rapper in March. Though it’s unclear what exactly the raids were related to, the team that raided the properties handles human trafficking crimes, a senior federal law enforcement official told CNN.