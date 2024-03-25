2 Properties Linked To Diddy Are Raided By Homeland Security Agents

The Department of Homeland Security hit media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs with two raids Monday on Los Angeles and Miami properties connected to him, KTTV-TV in Los Angeles reported.
The raids come after numerous allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Diddy became public late last year, starting with singer-songwriter Cassie Ventura’s damning lawsuit in November 2023, which was later settled.
“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” a DHS spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations told multiple news outlets.
Though the exact case related to the raids remains unclear, the raids are reportedly linked to a sex trafficking investigation, CBS homeland security reporter Nicole Sganga said on X (formerly Twitter), citing unnamed U.S. officials.
The attorney for Cassie and a Jane Doe released a statement Monday about the raids.
“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” attorney Douglas Wigdor told HuffPost in an emailed statement.
DHS and an attorney for Diddy did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.