The Diddy Allegations Are Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ feet are being held to the fire after months of public scrutiny and multiple abuse and sexual assault allegations piling on.
On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security raided the producer’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, reportedly as a part of a sex trafficking investigation. Authorities are said to have found guns and seized his phones. The searches and seizures were reportedly executed under warrants issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Shit has been hitting the fan for Combs since Cassie filed a lawsuit in November accusing him of rape and abuse. Though the singer settled with Combs out of court the following day, more civil lawsuits followed.
On this week’s “I Know That’s Right,” I unpack how this week’s events only scratch the surface of what’s going on.
In these lawsuits, several people close to Combs have been named as co-defendants or implicated in other ways. Combs has denied all of the allegations against him. His lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement to the media that “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”
The fact of the matter is that Combs’ power and legacy have long protected him from facing accountability. Since November, he’s stepped down as Revolt TV’s chair and reportedly sold all of his shares in the network. Alcoholic beverage company Diageo also parted ways with him.
But he’s not the only one. In recent years, other powerhouses in the music industry, including Russell Simmons and L.A. Reid, have faced sexual misconduct allegations. The music industry’s #MeToo movement has been long delayed, however.
There’s a culture of abuse in the music industry that’s seemingly impenetrable. That same culture thrives on protecting those in power and forcing those who are more vulnerable to go unheard. It’s what protected R. Kelly for decades before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering.
It’s unclear what this investigation involving Combs will result in and when. But what is certain is that it takes more than one man’s fall to disrupt a cycle of abuse.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.