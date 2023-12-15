Diddy’s Reality Show Nixed Before Production Even Begins Amid Abuse Allegations

A reality show focused on the life and family of media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been taken off the table following multiple allegations of sexual abuse against him.
The show was going to be produced by production company Fulwell 73, and it was tentatively titled “Diddy+7,” according to Variety.
“On background, this show was in nascent stages and is no longer in production,” a source with knowledge of the show told HuffPost.
The first set of allegations against Diddy came from his ex, singer-songwriter Cassie, in a graphic lawsuit filed on Nov. 16. Cassie claimed he raped and physically abused her. While that lawsuit was privately settled the following day, two more lawsuits against Diddy were filed later in November.
Joi Dickerson-Neal said in her suit that Diddy “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her in 1991, and another woman said Diddy and singer Aaron Hall raped her in 1990 or 1991.
Earlier this month, a “Jane Doe” accused Diddy, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an unnamed man of raping her as a teen in 2003.
Diddy has denied each of the allegations.
The allegations appear to be affecting several aspects of Diddy’s business ventures. He “temporarily” stepped down as the chairman of the media company called Revolt and multiple companies have cut ties with his e-commerce company.
Fulwell 73 did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.