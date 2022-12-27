Diddy Shares First Picture Of Newborn Daughter In Christmas Family Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs announced the arrival of a new baby girl named after him earlier this month. Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs shared the first look at his newborn daughter in a heartwarming family photo.

On Sunday, the iconic hip-hop mogul celebrated Christmas by posting photos of his holiday with his kids, including his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” the New York rapper captioned the photos featuring his kids wearing matching red and green striped pajamas.

The 53-year-old entertainer posed with six of his children — Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16, and newborn Love — for the snapshot. His son Justin, 28, whom he shares with Misa Hylton, was not pictured.

The adorable moment comes just a little more than two weeks after the Grammy winner announced the birth of Love on social media.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted on Dec. 10 before shouting out his mom and other children. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs last year, did not share the identity of the baby’s mother though he’s reportedly dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

After the announcement, hordes of social media users speculated Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, was the child’s mother. However, fans quickly pointed out that the 28-year-old did not appear visibly pregnant in any recent social media posts, sparking confusion from spectators.

According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ earlier this month, Love was born in October to her mother, Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.

Yung Miami seemingly addressed Diddy’s surprise baby announcement on Twitter two days after his tweet.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote on Dec. 12.

A beautiful newborn isn’t the only thing Diddy has been celebrating. Last week, the Bad Boy boss celebrated his twin daughters’ 16th birthday with a lavish futuristic-themed party and matching Range Rover trucks.

In February last year, Diddy got candid about growing closer to his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic after their mother and his ex, Kim Porter’s death.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground, and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself. It’s really been a blessing,” he told iconic producer Clive Davis during the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala.