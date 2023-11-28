Diddy Gives Up Revolt Chairman Role Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs is temporarily giving up his title as the chairman of the media brand he founded, following multiple sexual assault allegations against him.
Revolt TV said in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday that Combs does not have an “operational or day-to-day role” in the company, and that his decision to step down will allow the company to stay focused on its mission.
“Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture,” the statement said.
A representative for Combs declined HuffPost’s request for additional comment, but confirmed reporting from TMZ that said the move to step down is “temporary.”
Three sets of allegations in the past month, including from the singer Cassie Ventura, accuse the 54-year-old media mogul of being violent and sexually abusive — just some of the recent instances of women filing suit and otherwise coming forward with allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry.
The first of the recent allegations against Combs came from Ventura on Nov. 16 as the Adult Survivors Act in New York state was set to expire. The law allowed adults in New York to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers beyond the state’s statute of limitations.
Ventura, who was in a public relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018, said in the lawsuit that Combs raped her; that his behavior led Ventura to abuse drugs and alcohol; that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers as he recorded and pleasured himself; that he physically abused her on multiple occasions; and that he blew up the car of Scott Mescudi, aka the rapper Kid Cudi, who had been romantically interested in Ventura.
Combs “vehemently” denied Ventura’s allegations, per his attorney, who previously told HuffPost the suit was “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies” and that it aimed “to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation.” Combs and Ventura reached a settlement the following day, but specifics were not released to the public.
After Ventura’s suit, two more women came forward on Thanksgiving with allegations against Combs. A woman whose name has not been made public accused Combs of raping her and her friend alongside singer Aaron Hall in 1990 or 1991 and violently choking her days later.
Joi Dickerson-Neal then accused Combs of drugging and raping her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991, and sharing “revenge porn” of the incident with numerous people, USA Today reported.
Combs has also denied these allegations.
In September, Combs gave back the publishing rights to the artists he’d signed to Bad Boy Entertainment. However, the artists were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement, Complex reported, citing singer Aubrey O’Day from the girl group Danity Kane.
Combs’ checkered history has come under renewed scrutiny since Ventura came forward with her allegations.
“Been tryna tell y’all for years,” O’Day said after Ventura’s filing. “Prayers up for this queen.”
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website. In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.