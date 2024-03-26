Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly enticed participants into a sex trafficking ring by offering proximity to his “popularity” and implying those in his inner circle would have access to celebrities, athletes and even royalty like Prince Harry, according to a civil lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a former producer, last month.
In late February, Jones accused Combs of extensive sexual abuse and harassment in claims filed to the Southern District Court of New York, in which he said the rapper used his lavish parties and social status to recruit people into “participating in and facilitating” the alleged sex trafficking venture.
In court filings made on Monday, Jones’ lawyers wrote that “Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties,” and that an “affiliation with” Combs provided his associates with “legitimacy, immense success, and access to top and emerging artists, celebrities, famous athletes, political figures, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal and Prince Harry.”
It is unclear why the Duke of Sussex was the only figure singled out by name in Jones’ suit.
Harry has apparently only been photographed with Combs once, alongside his brother, Prince William, and rapper Kanye West after the artists played a 2007 concert tribute to Harry and William’s late mother, Princess Diana.
Representatives for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
In 2012, Combs hinted at a friendship with Harry in comments to The Sun, a U.K. newspaper. The Sun article is no longer available online, but a Daily Beast story from around the same time quotes Combs as saying: “I really can’t wait to get to the U.K. as London is one of my favourite cities.”
“I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there,” Combs told the Sun, according to the Beast. “He’s such a cool guy and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”
On Monday, authorities confirmed they had executed search warrants on two of Combs’ properties in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation, and said agencies would “provide further information as it becomes available.”
The raids come on the heels of a string of civil suits against the rapper that accuse him of a pattern of sexual abuse and coercion.
Combs’ former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura was the first to go public with allegations last November, when she filed suit accusing her ex of “rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence.”
Ventura’s case was settled out of court the next day. The other four cases are still pending.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.