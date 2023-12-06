LOADING ERROR LOADING

Another woman has accused media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with two of his associates, of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that is marked with a trigger warning.

The 14-page complaint was filed by a Jane Doe against Diddy, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and an unnamed man in the Southern District of New York, with the plaintiff requesting a jury trial. It is the fourth known suit since singer Cassie, Diddy’s ex, accused him of physical and sexual abuse in a suit filed Nov. 16 but settled the next day.

Advertisement

The unnamed woman in the complaint filed Wednesday said that Diddy, Pierre and the other man “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” her in 2003 when she was a 17-year-old high school junior. At the time, Diddy was 34 years old.

Doe says that Pierre, who is also a singer, was accompanied by the unnamed man and others as he approached her and her friends at a lounge in Detroit. According to the complaint, Pierre told the teenager that Diddy would love to meet her and encouraged her to fly with him on a private jet to New York City to do so. While they were still at the lounge, Pierre took Doe to the restroom, where he ingested cocaine and then suddenly forced her to perform oral sex.

Afterward, Pierre directed her to take the flight with him and two others to Daddy’s House Recording Studio in New York City, which Diddy owned.

According to the woman, Diddy, Pierre and the unnamed man gave her “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.”

Advertisement

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the complaint says. (It is HuffPost’s policy to not name an alleged victim of sexual violence without their consent or unless they have spoken publicly about the case.)

The complaint describes Diddy vaginally raping her in a bathroom as she went in and out of consciousness. The unnamed man did the same as Diddy watched, and then Pierre followed, the complaint says.

Pierre also forced her to perform oral sex on him to the point where “she had difficulty breathing,” the complaint alleges.

“When Mr. Pierre finished, he left Ms. Doe in the bathroom alone. Ms. Doe fell into the fetal position and lay on the floor. Her vagina was in pain,” the document says.

Doe alleges that she had to be escorted out of the building because she could hardly walk and that she barely remembers how she got back home.

Advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a singer, rapper and music producer, attends a birthday celebration and new album launch on Nov. 9 in London. He has been named in four recent lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

“As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress and [feelings] of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” the lawsuit says.

The filing says that Doe was inspired to come forward by Cassie’s lawsuit and the lawsuits of the other women.

The first of the recent accusations came in a Nov. 16 filing, in which singer Cassie, his ex-girlfriend, accused Diddy of repeatedly abusing her, raping her, pushing her into abusing drugs and alcohol, and blowing up the car of rapper-producer Kid Cudi, who had been romantically interested in Cassie at one point. Cassie’s lawsuit was privately settled less than 24 hours later, but multiple accusations and comments rolled in regardless.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman said in a statement after the settlement. “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” referring to Casandra Elizabeth “Cassie” Ventura.

Advertisement

However, two more accusers stepped forward. On Thanksgiving, another Jane Doe accused Diddy, alongside singer Aaron Hall, of raping her in 1990 or 1991. She also claims that Diddy choked her days later. The same day, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of raping her in 1991, when she was a student at Syracuse University, and showed a video of the rape to numerous people.

The three lawsuits last month came as the Adult Survivors Act in New York, which temporarily allowed accusers to come forward with civil cases regardless of how long ago the alleged sexual abuse had occurred, was set to expire on Nov. 24.

Before the accusations, Diddy shared publishing rights with the artists on his labels. One of his former artists, singer Aubrey O’Day from the girl group Danity Kane, said that the rights were granted only to artists who signed nondisclosure agreements, Complex reported.

Combs “temporarily” removed himself from his role as chairman of the media company Revolt on Nov. 28.

Although Diddy calls himself “Love” and has branded himself as a warmhearted man, the lawsuits accuse him of being violent and sexually exploitative, particularly toward women. The suits also add weight to numerous unconfirmed accusations about Diddy’s abuse. Similarly, other men in the industry have spoken up about Diddy’s violent past, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Diddy released a statement on social media denying each of the allegations against him.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” the statement said.