Adapalene, which is the gentlest in the retinoid family, also has some ability to improve the appearance of sun damage, said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades, who is also based in New York.
“Generally speaking, over-the-counter retinol products are suitable for those with mild issues... [T]hose who need a stronger over-the-counter version... would use adapalene or Differin,” a name-brand adapalene product, Alexiades said.
Both Alexiades and Ostad said that, like all retinoids, adapalene has the potential to be drying, so it’s best to use just a pea-sized amount on the whole face, only at night, and to pair it with a moisturizer.
Most adapalene products — the best-known of which is Differin — have the same .1% concentration of the ingredient. Ahead, you can shop all of the options we found on Amazon and read some reviewer comments about their effectiveness.
