Thanks to its all-purpose skin-improving abilities, many dermatologists agree that retinols and retinoids are an essential ingredient for most skin care routines. They also have the potential to be expensive, especially in over-the-counter preparations.

However, according to Dr. Ariel Ostad, a cosmetic surgeon based in New York City, products that use a prescription-strength retinoid called adapalene are outliers in this pricey OTC mark-up.

“Adapalene treats and prevents new acne from forming [by] removing dead skin cells and shrinking oil glands,” Ostad said. He said that the end result is a restored skin tone and texture that’s free of the sticky cells responsible for pore congestion.

Like other forms of retinoids, adapalene, which until 2018 was only available by prescription, works by increasing the skin’s cellular turnover rate — a process that slows down naturally as we age.

This means that even though adapalene-based products are marketed as acne treatments, Ostad said that they can also be used to help promote collagen production — and more collagen can mean plumper, more youthful skin with fewer fine lines.