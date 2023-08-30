HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Let’s cut to the chase: Differin, a beloved and highly effective adapalene gel, is currently on sale with a 40% discount, making the final price $8.99. These days, that’s like one chai latte, not including tip.

Longtime lovers of this product — based on over 50,000 reviews — already know of its power. It features adapalene, a topical retinoid that works to treat existing acne and prevent new acne by “removing dead skin cells and shrinking oil glands,” Dr. Ariel Ostad, a cosmetic surgeon based in New York City, previously told HuffPost. Ostad added that this ingredient also helps restore your skin’s tone and texture, freeing it from pore congestion.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades noted that Differin in particular is intended for people who need a stronger skin care treatment. As an adapalene-based product, it can help promote collagen production or improve the appearance of sun damage.

If you feel like retinol-centered skin care is popping up everywhere, that’s likely because it’s now available over the counter. And while this previously prescription-only active ingredient is easier to obtain in stores, it often boasts a pretty hefty price tag, sometimes called an OTC markup.

As with most retinol products, doctors say that Differin can be drying and increase sun sensitivity, so you want to make sure you’re using a pea-sized amount only at night, and pairing it with a good moisturizer and sunscreen. Also, if you’re new to using retinol, it can cause flaking and irritation in the beginning, something that many reviewers refer to as the “purge” stage, which ultimately leads to healthy, happy and better-looking skin.

If you look through the reviews, Differin seems to have some really powerful results. Unlike an overnight pimple patch, it’s generally not an instant fix, but it’s a reliable and long-term solution for ensuring that your skin looks and feels great. Many reviewers say this product is the only thing that’s ever worked for them, or something they’ve spent years looking for.

If you still need convincing, here are some of the nearly 39,000 five-star reviews:

“I have struggled with acne for years, trying countless products with little success, until I discovered Differin Acne Treatment Gel. This product is an absolute game-changer! The 0.1% Adapalene formula gently but effectively targets acne, reducing inflammation and preventing new breakouts. Even though I have sensitive skin, this gel is incredibly gentle and has not caused any irritation. The 30-day supply is generous and I noticed visible improvement in my skin within just a few weeks of consistent use. The packaging may vary, but the effectiveness remains the same, making this acne treatment a must-have for anyone seeking clear, radiant skin. I cannot recommend Differin Acne Treatment Gel enough!” — Kindle customer.

“This is the very best acne gel and another product I always have on hand. It works so incredibly well without overdrying your skin. It is by far the best product I’ve used and it is another one of my favorite subscribe & save products. I will never be without it.” — BritneyW.

“I’m usually not one to write reviews but with this product I have to. For the price, I saw immediate results with once a day light application. I am amazed by how fast my skin cleared up. I used to be paranoid about washing my face (excessively) and now I only wash my face at night and shower in the morning. I have had no luck with anything and I think I just found my favorite product of all time. I’m so thankful to have found this when I did, my self esteem is on the rise.” — Taylor Biese.

“I put the gel on right before bed and then woke up with a huge difference! This I definitely recommend it’s truly a miracle gel!” — Ewa.