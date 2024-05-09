This High-Capacity Digital Picture Frame Is At A Low Price Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If your phone is anything like mine, the storage capacity is dwindling and its bursting with photos and videos with nowhere to go. Digital picture frames have become a popular (but sometimes expensive) solution for taking some of your favorite captured memories and displaying them in a meaningful way. This particular digital frame is currently less than $45 at Amazon — one of its lowest prices of the year, according to two different deal trackers we trust to give us the most accurate pricing information on the internet.
We typically see frames like these well into the hundreds, but this particular one seemed to be regularly available at around $70, making this particular discount around 38% off. What makes this unlabeled sale even more impressive in our opinion, is that the frame has 32GB storage capacity, which is enough to store over 8,000 photos — an amount that’s significantly higher compared to other similarly priced frames with just 16GB of storage. Keep in mind that this frame supports an external SD card meaning you can always add more storage if you need to.
Aside from gifting yourself, we’ve seen many online accounts of people considering this the perfect gift for loved ones, including the older folks in your life who may not always have access to photos shared on social media platforms. You can just set up the account using the easy-to-follow frame app and upload your favorite memories before wrapping and gifting.
Using that same app, you have the ability to add an unlimited number of viewers, meaning others can see and add photos or videos to everyone’s individual frames for a truly interactive experience. There’s even a feature that allows for sending wishes through digitized cards.
Many reviewers also appreciate how clear images appear on the high-definition display, which is also completely controlled through touchscreen or the app.
It’s true that the pricing on this gift-able gadget is likely to fluctuate, so grab this now at this impressive price while you still can.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“This frame makes a wonderful gift to anyone specifically parents or grandparents. It’s pretty simple to read and understand. However, if it is a gift to someone that is older, it’s best to do the set and then give them the gift with all the photos set on there so they don’t have to do much of the tech work. The app is simple to use the set up is also simple, it’s a great gift .I WOULD RECOMMEND.” — Serena
“I love these digital frame so much. The picture quality is so fantastic and so easy to upload your pictures from your phone to the frame. The size of the frame is perfect. You are able to hang the frame or stand it up. It makes for a perfect gift or just something for yourself. So worth the money.” — Amanda Cintron
“I bought this for my 85yr old dad. Everyone in the family downloaded the app and we send him pics and videos of the kids and grandkids and great grandkids all the time. He loves it and he doesn’t have to do anything but watch it. It has a huge memory too! You must have this for a grandparent that can’t work technology!!!” — Alabama Nurse
“This digital frame novel postcard blessing function is really romantic. It’s great to express love anytime and anywhere! It’s also great to upload photos on the pc browser. It can upload 500 photos in batches, which is much more convenient than other picture frames that can only upload 10 photos in batches through mobile phones. I strongly recommend this new feature picture frame.” — Nicole Paul