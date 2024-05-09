This High-Capacity Digital Picture Frame Is At A Low Price Right Now

“This frame makes a wonderful gift to anyone specifically parents or grandparents. It’s pretty simple to read and understand. However, if it is a gift to someone that is older, it’s best to do the set and then give them the gift with all the photos set on there so they don’t have to do much of the tech work. The app is simple to use the set up is also simple, it’s a great gift .I WOULD RECOMMEND.” — Serena

“I love these digital frame so much. The picture quality is so fantastic and so easy to upload your pictures from your phone to the frame. The size of the frame is perfect. You are able to hang the frame or stand it up. It makes for a perfect gift or just something for yourself. So worth the money.” — Amanda Cintron

“I bought this for my 85yr old dad. Everyone in the family downloaded the app and we send him pics and videos of the kids and grandkids and great grandkids all the time. He loves it and he doesn’t have to do anything but watch it. It has a huge memory too! You must have this for a grandparent that can’t work technology!!!” — Alabama Nurse

“This digital frame novel postcard blessing function is really romantic. It’s great to express love anytime and anywhere! It’s also great to upload photos on the pc browser. It can upload 500 photos in batches, which is much more convenient than other picture frames that can only upload 10 photos in batches through mobile phones. I strongly recommend this new feature picture frame.” — Nicole Paul