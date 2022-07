The Jiobit GPS tracker

The Jiobit works by using a patented progressive beaconing technology paired with multiple connection methods such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cell towers to provide minute-by-minute location tracking. There is also a built-in alert button that, when double clicked by the wearer, instantly notifies you and the Jiobit care team along with a 911 dispatcher who will contact you immediately. Additionally, a wander feature automatically detects if a child has wandered off too far and sets off an alarm so you can find them by following the sound –– a very useful thing in crowded spaces or large gatherings. You can also be notified if the tracker, which has a 10-day battery life per charge, has exited or entered predetermined locations that have been set as trusted zones."I bought this tracker to be able to track down my son, in case he should suddenly run away from us, when we are out. We have used this tracker now for a month in three different countries with very good results and we have had a very long battery life between charges, at least a week. I am extremely impressed by the Jiobit, the free app and the battery life. If the child is suddenly missing in a crowded place, you can go to the app and remotely activate a siren on the tracker, so you can hear where your child is. There is also an indicator in the app telling you how close you are to the child. This is efficient for indoor places where gps signals won't work and in also crowded places outdoors. If the child is too far away from you or any other member of the care team, the Jiobit automatically switches to the more power consuming cell phone data/GPS system, where you can track the child all over the world, no matter how far away from the child you are." — Preben Andersen "We live in a small town in South Dakota. My son has Down syndrome and has a tendency to wander. I got the Jiobit specifically because we are headed to Dallas for a convention and was terrified he would wander off in the crowds and be lost. I felt so much better and was much more relaxed knowing I would be able to track him. We now use it everyday so I can track to make sure he gets on and off the bus and to daycare after school. I don't have to worry that he's not getting to where he needs to be. Recently we needed to use customer service and what a great group these people are. Quick, responsive, helpful. Some of the best online customer service I've ever had." — Sarah "We actually got this for our dog that we adopted back in February. We wanted to get this for our newest family member so we could have peace of mind. The setup was VERY easy and fast. Also, their customer team even showed me some tips to get better battery life with my setup. They were really friendly and knowledgeable!This tracker is smaller than you think, I was shocked when I opened the box! It’s easy to attach and the app is very easy to use. You can tell they put a lot of time into the design of the product and app." — Amazon customer