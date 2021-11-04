For Fourth Time, Republicans Boycott Vote For High-Ranking Muslim Biden Nominee

But previously, Republicans had another reason for opposing Syed that was more directly about him: They questioned his allegiances because of his Muslim faith and implied that he might be anti-Israel because of his work with a Muslim advocacy group. GOP senators backed away from that line of attack, however, when Jewish and other religious and civil rights organizations came to Syed’s defense.

In July, American Jewish Committee said that while it “does not normally take positions” on nominees, the “accusations around Dilawar Syed’s nomination based on his national origin or involvement in a Muslim advocacy organization are so base and un-American that AJC is compelled to speak out.”

It’s hard, if not impossible, to find a Muslim political figure who has not faced bigoted questions about their allegiances or attacks on their faith. Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, faced accusations about having ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. So did Muslim members of Congress like Reps. Andre Carson (D-Ind.) and former Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.). Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are frequently accused of being anti-Semitic.

“I am hopeful that in the coming weeks, Dr. Paul and his Republican colleagues will end this harmful exercise,” Cardin said Thursday, “so Mr. Syed can use his sharp business acumen and commitment to underserved small businesses to improve the SBA and help our small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”