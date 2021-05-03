Right-Wing Pundit's Attempt To Whitewash The Capitol Insurrection Backfires

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza had critics shaking their heads Monday after he attempted to whitewash the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol using one image.

D’Souza, a convicted felon who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, tweeted a widely shared image from the riot showing a man carrying the House speaker’s lectern.

“Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt?” he asked. “If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck.”

That man, Adam Christian Johnson, was arrested in January and charged with entering a restricted a building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was one of hundreds to be charged in relation to the violent assault on the Capitol, led by a pro-Trump mob, that led to five deaths.

D’Souza made no mention of the massive stock of images showing those rioters storming the building, smashing property, assaulting police and threatening to harm elected officials.

Does this LOOK like an insurrection? A riot? A coup attempt? If it doesn’t walk like a duck or talk like a duck then it probably isn’t a duck pic.twitter.com/SbQpipbh7f — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 3, 2021

D’Souza pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2012 for making an illegal donation to a Republican Senate candidate. He’s known for making offensive, shocking and racist comments, which have included mocking school shooting survivors and defending Adolf Hitler.

He was criticized by Twitter users Monday for suggesting insurrectionists aren’t insurrectionists just because they smiled and waved while doing it.

He’s stealing the speakers podium from congress, that’s what we call a crime, little buddy. https://t.co/nYtqE6TmRO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 3, 2021

Crimes no longer count if you smile while committing them, checkmate libs. https://t.co/B62qCZGEwH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 3, 2021

With judgment like this, it’s no wonder Dinesh D’Souza ended up a convicted felon. https://t.co/ldteGA57Jf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 3, 2021

Looks like Dinesh D'Souza is busy defending January 6th insurrectionists, which is just another reminder that today's Republican Party celebrates Domestic Terrorism above all else. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 3, 2021

Yes Dinesh, this does look like a riot. https://t.co/tYZHI6TtYX pic.twitter.com/cFuk8uWjnG — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 3, 2021

Yes it does.

That is a smiling looter

I watched them threaten the VP, storm the capitol, beat out windows and doors, threaten and beat police officers.



And you're a seditious dangerous fool to support this anti-American behavior.

You cannot rewrite history.

PROSECUTE THEM ALL https://t.co/dIS9RmnN1i — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 3, 2021

The guy is literally looting the US Capitol during an illegal breach meant to overturn an election. If he were Black, Dinesh would be screaming for him to be guillotined on pay per view. https://t.co/GIc5uTD3oQ — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 3, 2021