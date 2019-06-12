HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

DGLimages via Getty Images

When you’re the kind of person who loves to throw dinner parties, bake for a crowd and host a game night, there’s nothing worse than having a space too small to do those things.

When I moved from a spacious condo in Chicago to a cramped studio apartment in Brooklyn, I had to make some sacrifices — i.e., get an apartment-sized couch and dining table. As a southerner, I grew up in a family that loved cooking, especially for a crowd. Summer weekends were for baking pies, making way too much potato salad, and grilling a huge meal for the whole family to enjoy. Needless to say, I quickly grew to miss cooking a nice meal to share with with my surrogate family in the city.

It’s a problem many small-space city dwellers know all too well. They need to find solutions that fit their daily lives without sacrificing quality of life, like a dining table that won’t take up too much space but will let them host the game nights, book clubs and dinner parties they enjoy.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a collection fo 15 small-space dining tables that’ll work for almost any kind of apartment or home. From drop-leaf tables that fold to a fraction of their size to expandable tables that’ll seat extra guests, there are plenty of tables out there for narrow spaces, tiny dining rooms and eat-in kitchens. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: