HuffPost Finds

15 Dining Tables For Super Small Spaces That'll Still Let You Host

Drop-leaf, expandable, foldable and storage dining tables perfect for cramped apartments.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

When you’re the kind of person who loves to throw dinner parties, bake for a crowd and host a game night, there’s nothing worse than having a space too small to do those things.

When I moved from a spacious condo in Chicago to a cramped studio apartment in Brooklyn, I had to make some sacrifices — i.e., get an apartment-sized couch and dining table. As a southerner, I grew up in a family that loved cooking, especially for a crowd. Summer weekends were for baking pies, making way too much potato salad, and grilling a huge meal for the whole family to enjoy. Needless to say, I quickly grew to miss cooking a nice meal to share with with my surrogate family in the city.

It’s a problem many small-space city dwellers know all too well. They need to find solutions that fit their daily lives without sacrificing quality of life, like a dining table that won’t take up too much space but will let them host the game nights, book clubs and dinner parties they enjoy.

That’s why we’ve rounded up a collection fo 15 small-space dining tables that’ll work for almost any kind of apartment or home. From drop-leaf tables that fold to a fraction of their size to expandable tables that’ll seat extra guests, there are plenty of tables out there for narrow spaces, tiny dining rooms and eat-in kitchens. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
IKEA NORDEN gateleg table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $199.
2
Langley Street Shop Fletcher 3-piece pub table set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $280.
3
IKEA NORBERG wall-mounted drop-leaf table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $39.
4
IKEA PS 2012 drop-leaf table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $199.
5
Target Threshold rustic drop-leaf dining table
Target
Get it at Target, $160.
6
Langley Street Shop Santa Cruz 3-piece counter-height dining set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $370.
7
Ivy Bronx Badillo 5-piece dining set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $205.
8
Beachcrest Home Gardiner 3-piece pub set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $234.
9
AllModern Talara drop-leaf dining table
AllModern
Get it at AllModern, $580.
10
IKEA INGATORP drop-leaf table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $129.
11
IKEA NORDEN extendable table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $329.
12
AllModern Henry dining table
AllModern
Get it at AllModern, $600.
13
Red Barrel Studio Francis 3-piece counter-height pub set
Wayfair
Get it at Wayfair, $266.
14
IKEA GAMLEBY folding table
IKEA
Get it at IKEA, $249.
15
Joss and Main Anatoli drop-leaf dining table
Joss and Main
Get it at Joss and Main, $290.

