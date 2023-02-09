What's Hot

Dionne Warwick Offers Touching Tribute To Songwriter Burt Bacharach

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” the singer said in a statement to HuffPost.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The death of songwriter Burt Bacharach on Wednesday left a void in popular music and sadness for his longtime muse Dionne Warwick.

Bacharach wrote some of Warwick’s biggest hits, including “Walk On By,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” and “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.” His death at the age of 94 hit her hard.

Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” Warwick said in a statement to HuffPost. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner.”

She continued:

“On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins but always found a way to let each other know our family like roots were the most important part of our relationship.”

“My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

You can read other celebrity tributes to Bacharach here while enjoying a medley featuring Warwick and Bacharach performing together.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

