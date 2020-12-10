Dionne Warwick Slams Wendy Williams For 'Maliciously Made' Remarks

Dionne Warwick would like Wendy Williams to stop saying her name.

The 79-year-old singer tweeted about the talk show host on Wednesday, slamming her for what she called “not nice” rhetoric about Warwick on her show this week. Warwick lambasted Williams for her “maliciously made comments” and insisted Williams did not need to be “mean to get noticed.”

A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments. (1/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

In a follow up tweet, Warwick also suggested that Williams would “catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.”

...There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it. 🤡🙂 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

Warwick responded to Williams’ tear about her on Wednesday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Williams mentioned Warwick’s recent activity on Twitter. “She’s a beautiful woman,” Williams said. “She doesn’t like me, though. I know she doesn’t like me.”

The 56-year-old said Warwick was only a “friend of the show” when she had something to promote but added, “Once she gets off the show, you know, she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s OK, Miss Warwick. It’s OK.”

Williams also addressed Warwick’s tweeting habits. Warwick posted a video confirming that she personally tweets from her own account after rumors swirled that Warwick had a ghost-tweeter. She added that her niece taught her to tweet.

“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand,” Williams said, referring to Warwick’s niece, Brittani Warwick. “Like, after Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud.”

The reference was to Warwick being charged with possession of marijuana in the early aughts, which was later dropped.

Williams gave more detail about the 2002 incident. “Well, you remember, a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey, and, you know, Jersey now has the bud, but Miami is buddier. Look, ... TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh, yeah, they got the dog on it. It was weed.”

The host took it a step further and claimed that Warwick was likely still smoking marijuana “after midnight” with “a little chardonnay.” She later said that she was “only having fun” and that she thinks it’s “a great thing” that Warwick knows how to stay “relevant.”

“I think that if you’re a person of a particular age, you need to social media, and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids,” she said before suggesting that Warwick’s niece should continue to help her. “But you need somebody young in your family just to make sure, you know, you’re coming off correct.”

Williams has not responded to Warwick’s tweets or said anything further about her since then.

HuffPost has reached out to Williams for comment.