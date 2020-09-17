HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Get them while they're hot: You can get Diptyque's City Candles online for one week only.

If you started this year with tons of travel plans — booking international flights, reserving hotel rooms and renting cars for road trips — you’ve probably had to rethink, rearrange or just cancel them completely.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kept lots of us inside for the last couple of months, but you might still be thinking about taking a trip. You aren’t alone, either — some people are taking socially distant overnight trips, and Away just had its first-ever luggage sale.

But you don’t have to go very far to smell the cities on your “to travel” list — such as the flowers at a London market or Key lime pie in Miami — cult-favorite candle brand Diptyque is now offering its City Candle collection online.

Diptyque’s candles are known for being on the more expensive side. And these candles are $74 each, with each weighing 6.5 ounces. All the candles in the collection are made in France.

Diptyque These candles are a getaway without having to actually get away.

Usually, you can only get these candles in the city they’re named after. Now you don’t even have to catch a connecting flight to get them.

Diptyque is popular but pricey, reaching cult status in recent years, along with companies such as Otherland, Overose and Boy Smells. These candles aren’t cheap, but fans who swear by them think they’re hot.

By the looks of it, there are plenty of folks reaching for their matches these days, with candle sales lighting up in the last few months. You might feel like investing in wax that’s worth it and won’t just burn out within just one flame.

There are limited qualities of each candle, Diptyque said on its site. So you might want to click “checkout” quickly if you’ve always wanted a Diptyque candle.

Other bestsellers from the brand include the Baies (French for berries) and Figuier (French for fig trees) candles.

Now’s your chance to get Diptyque’s City Candles without having to fly to Berlin or Beverly Hills. And if you’re wondering what these candles really smell like, we’ve rounded up the City Candles with their scent notes below.