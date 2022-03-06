Directors Blast Decision To Drop Categories From Live Oscars Broadcast: 'It's A Mistake'

Director Jane Campion's "The Power Of The Dog" leads this year's Oscars race with 12 nominations. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

A slew of top directors, including Denis Villeneuve, Jane Campion and Guillermo del Toro, have criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its decision to not present several craft categories during the live Oscars broadcast later this month.

Eight categories ― documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound — will be recorded an hour before the slimmed-down 94th annual ceremony and then edited into the subsequent broadcast.

“Dune” filmmaker Villeneuve called the decision a “mistake,” while noting that the awards show is in the midst of an “identity crisis” following the lowest-rated Oscars telecast ever.

“Honestly, I think that the academy’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” the director told Deadline at the Art Directors Guild Awards on Saturday. “I think it’s a mistake. And I understand that they’re under tremendous pressure, but I think it isn’t the right decision.”

He went on to champion the people “working in the shadows” on film productions who “need to be seen and to be recognized.”

“I think that the Oscars are going through an identity crisis,” Villeneuve said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the Academy Awards. I think everybody is expecting that it will be a long show. Myself, I love it. … There’s always bursts of genius. And beautiful moments. Sometimes it’s boring. … Every single edition is always its own. It’s part of the show. And listen, we’ll see what happened this year but I think there will be a lot of thought before and after.”

An Oscar statue on display at the 92nd annual Oscars in February 2020. As viewership has waned over the past few years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has entertained various changes to the live awards show. ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

Campion, whose film “The Power of The Dog” is a front-runner to win the Best Picture award, also expressed her dismay over the edited-for-time categories.

While accepting the Cinematic Imagery Award virtually at the ADG Awards, the New Zealand filmmaker explained “how important production designers [are] to create any good film,” according to Variety.

“I don’t know what their reasons were. It’s hard for any directors to understand that choice,” she said. “I would definitely have included design in the main body of the awards because the designer is one of the very first people I bring onto a team. All the work that you do as designers is so vital, and it is really deeply valued by myself and your peers.”

Del Toro, whose film “Nightmare Alley” is nominated in multiple categories that would be affected by the changes, also blasted the academy’s decision.

“If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars,” he said Monday at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Variety reported. “This is the year to sing and do it live.”

In an attempt to boost ratings, the academy sought to rework the ceremony in 2018 by adding a category for achievement in “popular” films, but scrapped the plan after receiving significant backlash.

This year, the organization has introduced a contest for people to vote online for their favorite film and most “cheer-worthy” movie moment — regardless of whether the film received an Oscar nod. Results will be announced during the broadcast, which has frustrated many within the film industry.