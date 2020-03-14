What’s up: Netflix’s “Dirty Money” is a docuseries focused on corruption and capitalism gone awry. The six episodes of the second season focus on subjects such as Wells Fargo and Jared Kushner.

How it starts: The first episode focuses on the various Wells Fargo scandals of the last decade. The account fraud scandal, in which bankers at local branches would open accounts for people without telling them, gets the central narrative.

The first scene shows a man (whom the viewer later discovers is a whistleblower) in a dark hotel room overlooking the United States Capitol. In what looks like a staged scene, the man flips through the pages of a speech while ominous yet hopeful music plays.