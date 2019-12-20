Disability Rights Finally Got Airtime In Thursday Night’s Democratic Debate

Disability advocates praised Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate for including a prominent question about how candidates planned to address the needs of disabled Americans should they win the White House in 2020.

Adults with disabilities are a key voting bloc that often goes unmentioned during presidential campaigns. About 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. are disabled, representing some 61 million Americans.

Among the three candidates who got a chance to respond, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s comments drew some of the most lavish praise. Noting her past work as a special education teacher, she laid out her plan to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and her support for access to housing and fair pay in the workplace.

.@ewarren was a special education teacher, and she's got a plan to fully fund IDEA so every child with disabilities will get the full education they need and deserve. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/N1S3SMhkpq — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) December 20, 2019

“You’ve got to go at it at every part of what we do, because as a nation, this is truly a measure of who we are,” Warren said.

The disability community has been looking for recognition during the debate cycle while urging Democratic candidates to speak to their plans to support Americans with disabilities. Such questions are often linked to broader healthcare concerns rather than as social issues, advocates argue.

FINALLY, Warren brings actual policy commitments to the table on disability policy, referencing IDEA Full Funding, housing accessibility and using the federal contracting system to incentivize integrated employment. #CripTheVote — Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) December 20, 2019

Pleased specifically to hear Senator Warren #SayTheWord. The community doesn’t like being called “special needs” and I’m excited to see that she’s adjusted her language accordingly. Other candidates need to learn. #CripTheVote https://t.co/eQA6BeWJR3 — Rebecca Cokley (@RebeccaCokley) December 20, 2019

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose campaign is focused on addressing the upheavals that loom due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence in workplaces, spoke about his own family when asked to outline steps the government could take to support young people with disabilities.

“To me, special needs is the new normal in this country,” Yang said, mentioning his son, who has autism. “Special needs children are going to become special needs adults... We have to be able to say to our kids… that you have intrinsic value because you are an American and you are a human being.”

How many of you all have a family member, or a friend, or a neighbor with special needs or autism? #DemDebate #YangGang pic.twitter.com/Evw3cqEHCg — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 20, 2019

Some people noted that Yang’s use of the phrase “special needs” didn’t fall in line with terminology preferred by disabled Americans. But others cheered Yang for his comments.

“The disability question tonight was HUGE,” Emily Ladau, a disability advocate and the editor-in-chief of Rooted in Rights, wrote on Twitter. “But I’m weary of the idea that people are doing things *for* us, as though we aren’t voters ourselves.”

The disability question tonight was HUGE. But I'm weary of the idea that people are doing things *for* us, as though we aren't ourselves voters. Case in point: the question was framed through the eyes of a father, not the disabled person himself. #CripTheVote #Elected4Inclusion — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) December 20, 2019

I wanted to hear from each candidate on real disability policy positions. But the real dream? To no longer be relegated to celebrating one question because candidates see that disability intersects with every identity & is relevant to every answer. #CripTheVote #Elected4Inclusion — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) December 20, 2019

I'll give credit to #AndrewYang for referring to the idea that we need to stop linking the value of disabled people to their productivity. It's a tricky needle to thread, and he messed a lot else up, but he gave it a decent shot. #CripTheVote #Elected4Inclusion — Andrew Pulrang (@AndrewPulrang) December 20, 2019

The question was initially posed to billionaire and environmentalist Tom Steyer, who responded by decrying President Donald Trump’s tax breaks for rich Americans and corporations. Steyer said he would help the community through efforts to redistribute “focus and money.”