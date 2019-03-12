This Viral Hashtag Lets People With Disabilities Show Off Their Sexy Sides

For Andrew Gurza, sex is serious business ― his business. Through his work as a disability awareness consultant, he advocates for disabled people and attempts to destroy stigma about disability, including as it pertains to sexuality.

Now he has a new venture that might be his sexiest yet.

Gurza, who uses a wheelchair, was scrolling through Twitter when he came up with #DisabledPeopleAreHot after realizing the phrase had never been used as a hashtag before. He posted a photo of himself captioned with the hashtag and encouraged others to do the same.

By morning, the phrase was trending — and has been ever since it launched on Feb. 19.

I am not afraid of your body, so why are you afraid of mine? #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/ENbHjCculy — Andrew Gurza #DisabledPeopleAreHot Creator (@andrewgurza) February 17, 2019

#DisabledPeopleAreHot’s growing popularity not only empowers people with disabilities to share, but also encourages able-bodied people to see, confront and move past their own biases and perceptions of people with disabilities, Gurza recently told HuffPost.

He also sounded off on what he hopes the hashtag accomplishes and what he wants people to know about his sex life.

Why do you think people had such a strong reaction to this hashtag?

I think people with disabilities want a place to feel sexy, sensual and fun. You know, the hashtag is more than just about hotness ― it’s really saying, ‘Be disabled and be proud.’

Why do you think this kind of movement is necessary?

We need hashtags like this one and the one Keah Brown created a few years ago [#DisabledAndCute] because they shine visibility on a community [most people] would rather ignore.

If we’re honest ― if able-bodied people were really honest ― they have ableism and they are really stuck in that, so they don’t really think about disabilities.

So I got my first cane (not first mobility device) today based on advice from the Disabled Twitter and... I ADORE it.



And I just gotta say... #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/ADIDf8Llkm — Meghan Pruitt-Steele (@SignareGriottes) March 6, 2019

What are some examples of the stigma you’ve faced as it applies to your own sexuality and sex life?

That I don’t have sex. That I’m not sexual. That I can’t get hard, so, therefore, I can’t get laid. The gay community is really prejudiced toward me, too, and it’s really tough for me to break out and say, “I’m a guy just like you and I want to do all the things you’re doing.”

How do you deal with that?

By being more queer, more outlandish. I lean into it way more when that happens, because it’s like, “Fuck you, this is who I am. If you can’t deal with it then get out.”

What do you want people to know about your sex life?

That it’s complicated, but also that it’s great. I just finished a [still-unpublished personal essay] for HuffPost about how I primarily work with sex workers to have sex, and honestly, those relationships have saved my life.

When you’re hiring and working with someone you can build a relationship with inset boundaries, there’s no drama, it’s really cut and dry. I love the fact that I can have sex with sex workers and people who are not sex workers, but I love the agency that my disability has forced me to have over my sex.

A lot of times in disability politics people say 'Oh, you should see the person first, not the disability.' And I basically say f**k that. Why can’t you see a disabled person? That’s what this hashtag is really trying to do.

How do you think creating a hashtag that is so literal contributes to your overarching goal of creating more awareness and visibility?

The overarching response to my work is that people want and need someone who is going to frankly talk to them about the intersection between queerness, disability and sexuality without sugarcoating it. I think what happens when you sugarcoat stuff is that you don’t let people’s prejudices come out; the more you let people confront their own ableism ― that’s how we create change.

What do you hope people take away from #DisabledPeopleAreHot?

That disabled people are hot. That’s it. I want people to see this hashtag and smile, but it has two purposes. One is for disabled people to see themselves in sexual situations, feeling good about themselves. And the other is for non-disabled people to see us, period. To realize we are nuanced and complicated and intricate people with a lot of stuff going on but here we are enjoying ourselves as disabled people. We’re proud of that. A lot of times in disability politics, people say “Oh, you should see the person first, not the disability.” And I basically say fuck that. Why can’t you see a disabled person? That’s what this hashtag is really trying to do.

Check out a selection of posts using #DisabledPeopleAreHot below and head here and here for more.

#DisabledPeopleAreHot

just wanted to hop on this hashtag bc i literally had a guy tell me i’m too pretty to be in a wheelchair & that if it wasn’t for my chair he would date me. anyways, here i am hot, disabled, & unbothered by ignorance pic.twitter.com/GLZkbjoZXo — 👑 (@khiarial) February 19, 2019

As many people do not know, #DisabledPeopleAreHot ! Let's spray the world with this #hashtag ! And some pictures! 😁 pic.twitter.com/yeXT0XDTFT — AUBE Anthony (@anthony_aube) February 21, 2019

Let’s say it loud and clear #DisabledPeopleAreHot! Thanks @andrewgurza for this great #hashtag that brings to light what’s invisible for many. pic.twitter.com/Fq8zMoqVxr — Joan Pahisa (@joan_pahisa) February 21, 2019

Apparently there's a #DisabledPeopleAreHot tag going around and I'm not about to enter a beauty pageant over here but I'll throw up a selfie for all the times people have said to me "but you don't *look* deaf!" pic.twitter.com/Oahqie9IUJ — Kelly Andrew ☘️ (@KayAyDrew) February 18, 2019

@andrewgurza when I was diagnosed with MS 10 years ago, I weighed 250 pounds and couldn’t walk a half a mile outside. With encouragement from my neuro, I lost 70 pounds and now feel amazing, and finally feel like I am looking great. #DisabledPeopleAreHot pic.twitter.com/apZClCo0rL — Colin Lovvorn (@colinlovvorn) March 4, 2019