Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Disappearance At Clifton Hill'

A 1980s classic and new Indian epic are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Disappearance at Clifton Hill” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This Canadian thriller first premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival under the title “Clifton Hill” and subsequently had a digital and limited theatrical release in February 2020. The movie follows a young woman who becomes determined to solve a kidnapping she witnessed as a child.

The second most popular movie at the moment is the 1986 classic “Top Gun.” After the release of the long-awaited sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 27, people are clearly going back to the original naval aviation drama.

"Disappearance at Clifton Hill" on Netflix.
Elevation Pictures
"Disappearance at Clifton Hill" on Netflix.

Other older films in the ranking include Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the 2018 drama “Ben Is Back.” The latter stars Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges and Courtney B. Vance and was written and directed by Hedges’ father, Peter Hedges.

As for more recent releases, the 2022 Indian epic “RRR” (“Rise Roar Revolt” in the English version of the title) is also trending on the streaming service. Set in 1920, the film follows two Indian revolutionaries in their fight against the British Raj.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Toscana” (Netflix)

9. “Ben Is Back”

8. “Our Father” (Netflix)

7. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

6. “Jackass 4.5”

5. “RRR”

4. “A Perfect Pairing” (Netflix)

3. “Senior Year” (Netflix)

2. “Top Gun”

1. “Disappearance at Clifton Hill”

