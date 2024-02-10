If You Have A Problem You'd Rather Keep Secret, These 25 Products Will Help You Keep It Under Wraps

Popular items from this list include:
A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe
"I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
A stainless-steel toenail clipper
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing:
"Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and
help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."Promising review:
"We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem!
Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" — T.S.
Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant
"I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small!
I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear!
I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" — K Fied
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
"Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been.
Love love love." — Cheri whisker
Or a vegan urea foot cream
"I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated.
My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" — Natalie
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
"This product is gentle on the skin, but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering, I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." — Billie B
A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm
"I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely!
As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment.
" — anengstrom
Hydrocolloid acne patches
“I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." — Cassee Colson
And some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches
"It's gross in the most spectacular way.
The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days
. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would.
Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
Clinical-strength Secret deodorant
"I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" — Zindarella
A jar of Aquaphor healing ointment
"This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work and I always come back to this.
Nothing works like Aquaphor." — MCMXCVI
A pack of cold sore healing patches
"I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully.
I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." — Jessica Hill
Maximum strength antacids
Wonderbelly
Wonderbelly is a small business! Plus, its packaging is 100% plastic-free!
"I discovered this last year and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast acting and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." — Marissa
A set of silicone Kegel weights
Read more about kegel exercises at Cleveland Clinic.
"Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think anyone who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, no more mad dashes to the rest room because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now.
Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." — Lady Tauber
A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides
"Excellent for KP or other dry, rough skin issues. A must for me especially during the winter." — Abby
"This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems.
NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY." — Taymcg
Seamless and sweat-absorbing bra liners
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars
Promising review:
A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads
Read more about incontinence and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.
.Promising review:
A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads
Promising review:
I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" — Audrey N.
A nose wax kit
The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But of course it's your body, and if you want to wax your nose hairs you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs. This kit includes 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup and 15 paper cups.Promising reviews:
😉" — Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." — Julie J.
A bottle of dandruff shampoo made with ketoconazole
Promising review:
This stuff worked absolute wonders for us and I would recommend to anyone with slight dandruff issues to extreme psoriasis conditions!" — Tabitha C.
A fungal nail renewal formula
Promising review:
” — WIAPilot
A box of extra strength Gas-X chewables
Promising review:
. Taking this is nothing to be ashamed about; it happens to everyone whether they like to admit it or not." — MusicLover
A Squatty Potty that'll get you into position for an easier go
Promising review:
Thank you for coming to my TEDTalk." — P.W.
A deodorizer shoe spray
Promising review:
"Been using this for about a month. I run and go to the gym so there is lots of use my sneakers five to six times a week. I remove the insoles and spray those, then spray inside the sneakers. I like the scent, kind of minty, and it kills any odors immediately. It’s all natural too which I like. I’d recommend." — Lisa S