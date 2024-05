This $7 Product Eliminates Everyone's Biggest Dishwasher Conundrum

A sleek, mod stainless steel sign

This pick is a little pricier than the rest, but for good reason: It's made with anti-rust stainless steel and looks downright chic — an achievement for a dishwasher sign.It's magnetic and comes with adhesive tape."My husband often asked if the dishes were clean or dirty - because I wash food from them before putting them into the dishwasher - though I seldom rinse them completely. While this assures that our dishes come out sparkling clean and minimizes odor between washes, I'd often forget if they'd gone through a dishwasher cleaning cycle - which includes a hot sanitizing drying. So, we needed a magnet. It took me a while to decide which to choose. I wanted the least expensive one, that I could stand to look at in my kitchen.. This oneon our stainless steel Samsung dishwasher. It. It was easy to attach. It has never come off. The 'dirty/clean' slide is quick and easy to move back and forth. But the sticker itself has never moved. It's solidly attached. And it is. It'sdesign and typeset blends perfectly into my kitchen decor. And looks like it came built-in on the dishwasher.if I ever bought another stainless steel dishwasher." — sunshine