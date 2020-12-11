Disinfection Of The Trump White House Provides Comic Fodder For Late Night Hosts

The comedians of late night TV ribbed President Donald Trump on Thursday over a report from Politico that the White House will be “thoroughly” disinfected before Joe Biden takes office in a bid to remove all traces of the coronavirus.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon imagined the shock horror the cleaners may have after turning on a blacklight, given how Trump himself and many in his circle have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show,” cracked a gag about the president and first lady Melania Trump’s beds:
Seth Meyers, meanwhile, dinged senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller:
