Disinfection Of The Trump White House Provides Comic Fodder For Late Night Hosts

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and James Corden responded to a report that the White House will be "thoroughly" disinfected before Joe Biden moves in.

The comedians of late night TV ribbed President Donald Trump on Thursday over a report from Politico that the White House will be “thoroughly” disinfected before Joe Biden takes office in a bid to remove all traces of the coronavirus. 

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon imagined the shock horror the cleaners may have after turning on a blacklight, given how Trump himself and many in his circle have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

James Corden, the host of “The Late Late Show,” cracked a gag about the president and first lady Melania Trump’s beds:

Seth Meyers, meanwhile, dinged senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller:

