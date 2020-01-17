Say goodbye to “20th Century Fox” — and hello to “20th Century Studios.”

Disney is doing some rebranding on entertainment properties it acquired from Fox last year in a blockbuster $71 billion deal.

Mainly, that means dropping a name that is strongly associated with a politically divisive news station: “20th Century Fox” is now “20th Century Studios,” and “Fox Searchlight Pictures” is simply becoming “Searchlight Pictures.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS The 20th Century Fox logo, which new owner Disney plans to update.

Disney sources told Variety the iconic logos associated with the brands won’t see much of a change beyond the updated wording. The art deco lettering, searchlights and triumphant score will remain.

Per Variety, Disney is considering similar rebranding efforts at 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios, but no firm decision has been made.