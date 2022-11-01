Amy Adams And Maya Rudolph Vie For A Fairy Tale Crown In 'Disenchanted' Trailer

Princess Giselle is about to find out whether happily ever after can be found in the suburbs in the new trailer for “Disenchanted,” unveiled Tuesday.

The long-awaited sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted,” due out on Disney+ on Nov. 18, picks up with Giselle (played by Amy Adams) and her husband, Robert (Patrick Dempsey), relocating from New York to the small town of Monroeville with a baby girl and Robert’s teen daughter, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), in tow.

Advertisement

Of course, adjusting to suburbia presents a new set of challenges, namely in the form of local queen bee Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who takes an immediate dislike to the new family.

But when Giselle’s plans to transform Monroeville into a real-life fairy tale go awry, she must turn to her old pals Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Nancy Tremaine (Idina Menzel) for help in reversing the magic spell.

Watch the “Disenchanted” trailer below.

Billed as both a homage and parody of Disney animated films, the original “Enchanted” was Adams’ first major success as a principal actor, reportedly earning more than $340 million at the box office worldwide.

Advertisement

Based on the trailer, “Disenchanted” takes a similarly self-effacing approach. Fans will spot cheeky references to “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty,” among other Disney classics.

In an April interview with People, Marsden praised director Adam Shankman for having “raised the bar” this time around, adding that the sequel would “take that joy that we created on the first movie and bring it to a whole new generation of audiences who may not have seen the first film.”

James Marsden and Idina Menzel as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine. Jonathan Hession/Disney+

“I was told over the years that they were trying to get it made and trying to get the script written,” he explained. “And finally they got it together and I was happy to jump back into the crazy suits and swing the sword again.”

An anticipated highlight of the film will be the chance to hear Menzel sing. Though the actor was already beloved by Broadway audiences for her Tony-winning role in “Wicked” when “Enchanted” was released, she didn’t get a chance to show off her vocal prowess in that film.

Advertisement